Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $46.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

