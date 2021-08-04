Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,777.91 or 1.00047746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011584 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

