Reef Price Reaches $0.0156 (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $198.81 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00091344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00850270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044473 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,716,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

