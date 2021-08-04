Refinable Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $1.12 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00142543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,762.94 or 0.99711096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.07 or 0.00838751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.