RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.25. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 34,433 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

