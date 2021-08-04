Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $262.07

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.07 ($3.42) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 555,341 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £383.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1.03%.

Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.