Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Raises Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:RGA traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,866. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

