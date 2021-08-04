Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) vs. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Financial Review

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and Embraer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A Embraer $3.77 billion 0.71 -$731.90 million ($2.52) -5.80

Reinvent Technology Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A Embraer -13.42% -15.69% -4.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners and Embraer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Embraer 2 2 3 0 2.14

Embraer has a consensus price target of $14.92, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reinvent Technology Partners beats Embraer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircraft; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.