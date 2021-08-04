Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,147.00

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,147 ($28.05) and last traded at GBX 2,131 ($27.84), with a volume of 3560271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Get Relx alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,964.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.