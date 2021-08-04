Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.25 ($45.00).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €32.30 ($38.00) on Wednesday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.83.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.