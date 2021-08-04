Render Token Trading 28.9% Higher This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $151.26 million and approximately $29.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00821153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00092426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042125 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,135,184 coins and its circulating supply is 157,134,219 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

