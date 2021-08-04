Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20.84 ($0.27). Renold shares last traded at GBX 20.84 ($0.27), with a volume of 193,491 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £47.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.14.

In related news, insider Andrew Magson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Also, insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

