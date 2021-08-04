Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.56. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

