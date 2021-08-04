Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.550-4.670 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.400 EPS.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. 602,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,264. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

