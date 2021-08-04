Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 607 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RTO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

LON:RTO traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 570.20 ($7.45). 1,408,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,396. The company has a market cap of £10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,444.52.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

