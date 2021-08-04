Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

