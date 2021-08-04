Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.78.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

