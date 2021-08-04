Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.18

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 18545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

RTOKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.67.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

