Repro Med Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 million, a PE ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

