Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.65.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.31. 3,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,952. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.