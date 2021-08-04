Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $59.96 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $59.96 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00825413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00093850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042729 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

