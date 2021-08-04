Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Community Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

