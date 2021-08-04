Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alcoa (AA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alcoa (NYSE: AA):

7/22/2021 – Alcoa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

7/20/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.50 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

