Research Analysts Set Expectations for BWX Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

BWXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

BWXT opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

