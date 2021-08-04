Research Analysts Set Expectations for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,233 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 346,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 374,372 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.