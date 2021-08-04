Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Busey Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

BUSE has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

