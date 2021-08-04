Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 25.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

NYSE MGY opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

