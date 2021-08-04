Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

