Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 4th (ACVA, AON, AUY, AXSM, BIO, CVX, NKTR, SHLX, SHNWF, SIFY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, August 4th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $277.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aon’s second-quarter earnings of $2.29 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.2% and climbed 16.8% year over year on higher revenues. Its toplinehas been growing over the past few years on buyouts and collaborations, which have enhanced its capabilities. The company has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline its business and focus on more profitable operations to generate a higher return on equity. It has taken up restructuring initiatives to reduce the workforce and rationalize technology. Shares of Aon have outperformed its industry in a year. The company has resumed its share buyback plan. However, its high long-term debts compared with a lower cash balance raise concerns about the solvency level. Its exposure to forex volatility bothers.”

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axsome has submitted a regulatory filing in the United States for AXS-05 to treat major depressive disorder. A decision for the same is expected on Aug 22, 2021. Also, a similar filing for AXS-07 as an acute treatment of migraine is expected to be filed in second-quarter 2021. If both candidates are approved, the company can have two marketed products in its portfolio. The company’s other pipeline candidates, which are being developed for various CNS indications, are progressing well. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Axsome is yet to generate revenues. Dearth of collaboration contracts remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay in the pipeline or any regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Loss estimates has narrowed ahead of Q2 earnings. Axsome has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $806.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company witnessed solid top-and bottom-line growth in the quarter under review. Increase in demand for qPCR, Western Blotting, Droplet Digital PCR and Process Media products is encouraging. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The uptick in the Clinical Diagnostics arm driven by the ongoing recovery across product lines in all regions during the reported quarter is encouraging as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of continuation of this bullish trend. Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the year-over-year rise in operating cost is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes, stiff competition and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the trailing six-month period (+18% versus +17.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the upcoming quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s cash position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for bempegaldesleukin significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. With no marketed products, pipeline setbacks also remain a concern. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Nektar has a positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

