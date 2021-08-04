ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $273.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $273.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.94.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

