Resonant (RESN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, analysts expect Resonant to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

