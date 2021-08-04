Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. 45,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,954 shares of company stock worth $27,277,755. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

