Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

QSR stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,954 shares of company stock valued at $27,277,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,511,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

