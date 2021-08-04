Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

