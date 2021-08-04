Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 28,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,446. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

