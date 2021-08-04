Reviewing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Adient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 429.72 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Adient $12.67 billion 0.31 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -1,032.00

Luminar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Adient -1.10% 7.12% 1.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Luminar Technologies and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Adient 2 1 8 0 2.55

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 70.88%. Adient has a consensus target price of $47.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Adient.

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

