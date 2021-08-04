Reviewing CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and CDW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 8.28 -$12.53 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.43 $788.50 million $6.55 28.75

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.39%. CDW has a consensus target price of $186.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than CDW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98%

Summary

CDW beats 1stdibs.Com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.