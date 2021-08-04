Reviewing Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -35.04% -23.40% -16.12% Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Endeavor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.58 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -20.42 Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 4.82 -$654.93 million N/A N/A

Enthusiast Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavor Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enthusiast Gaming and Endeavor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00 Endeavor Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 96.43%. Endeavor Group has a consensus target price of 33.91, indicating a potential upside of 38.86%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Enthusiast Gaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

