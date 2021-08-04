Reviewing Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 16.11%. Euroseas has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.35%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Euroseas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.21 $517.96 million $4.96 8.49 Euroseas $53.30 million 2.40 $4.04 million ($0.02) -912.25

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Euroseas 11.14% 9.57% 2.24%

Summary

Euroseas beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

