Reviewing Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Freeline Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 428.22%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.03%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Freeline Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million ($6.81) -0.65 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -0.90

Allena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06%

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Freeline Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

