Reviewing O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get O-I Glass alerts:

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O-I Glass $6.09 billion 0.40 $249.00 million $1.22 12.59 Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

O-I Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of O-I Glass shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of O-I Glass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares O-I Glass and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O-I Glass 1.67% 76.70% 2.07% Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for O-I Glass and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O-I Glass 3 5 1 0 1.78 Stevanato Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

O-I Glass presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.23%. Given O-I Glass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe O-I Glass is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Summary

O-I Glass beats Stevanato Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals. The company offers glass containers in a range of sizes, shapes, and colors. It sells its products directly to customers under annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.