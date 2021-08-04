Reviewing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MeiraGTx and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.18%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.37%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -413.37% -32.51% -20.49% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.77% -28.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 39.53 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -9.02 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 254.72 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -0.93

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

