Reviewing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Outset Medical and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical presently has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.33%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 37.65 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -8.43 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63%

Summary

Outset Medical beats Yubo International Biotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

