Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 8.6%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 15,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 404,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

