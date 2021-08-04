Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 66,337 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.
- On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.
- On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.
RVLV stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. 974,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.
RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
