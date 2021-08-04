Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 66,337 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

RVLV stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. 974,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

