Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $4,385,645.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

Shares of RVLV traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

