Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Rexnord by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RXN opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

