Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

RHM opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 391.67. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of €83.15.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

