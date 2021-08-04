Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 17,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,004. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $685.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

