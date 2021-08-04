Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of RYTM opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $834.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

