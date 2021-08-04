Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,102 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 493,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

