Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,102 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 493,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.